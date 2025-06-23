By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nab Integrates Ai Technology In Financial Crime Investigations

In a major step toward modernizing its investigative framework, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has officially begun integrating AI technology in financial crime investigations across its Islamabad and Rawalpindi chapters to improve efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.



The deployment of AI technology in financial crime investigations marks a transformative shift in how NAB handles complex cases involving banking records, transaction tracking, and money trail analysis. Advanced artificial intelligence systems are now being used to identify suspicious activity and hidden financial links with unmatched speed and precision.

As part of this modernization initiative, a NAB delegation visited the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) in Islamabad to collaborate with Chairman Dr Yasir Ayaz. During the meeting, both sides explored the development of AI-powered investigative modules and strategies to align NAB’s procedures with international standards.

Dr Ayaz praised NAB’s commitment to adopting modern tools and assured ongoing technical support. He also reaffirmed NCAI’s dedication to helping NAB become the most technologically advanced anti-corruption agency in Pakistan.



A NAB spokesperson highlighted that adopting AI technology in financial crime investigations will accelerate the recovery of public funds and strengthen the bureau’s ability to crack down on corrupt networks. The spokesperson added that these innovations are already making probes more transparent, efficient, and results-driven.

Sources further noted that the collaboration with NCAI will facilitate the creation of automated systems capable of proactively identifying large-scale financial fraud and money laundering schemes, enhancing NAB’s overall impact in fighting economic crimes.

AI technology, money laundering, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Major Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices Expected In Pakistan

Major hike in petrol and diesel prices expected in Pakistan

Pakistan Govt Approves Crucial Cnic Update For Married Women

Pakistan Govt approves crucial CNIC update for married women

Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

Byd Megawatt Scale Charging Hits 900 Miles In 12 Minutes

BYD Megawatt-Scale Charging Hits 900 Miles in 12 Minutes

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Eases Eligibility For Undeclared Asset Holders On Buying Cars & Property

Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025

Pakistan Ranks No.1 Globally in Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for 2025

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40000 In One Day During Crackdown

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40,000+ in One Day During Crackdown

Daimler Truck Makes Indirect Entry Into Pakistan Through Merger

Biggest German Truck Company Enters Pak Market through merger

Whatsapp Testing New Ai Writer To Craft The Perfect Message

WhatsApp Testing New AI Writer to Craft the Perfect Message

Auto Draft

Disney Launches Campaign to Shield Darth Vader from AI Misuse

Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release Telephoto Macro Innovation

Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release, Telephoto Macro Innovation

Oil Prices Surge Over 3 After Us Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites

Oil prices surge over 3% after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

China Unveils 6nm G100 Gpu But Lags Behind Gtx 660 Ti

China Unveils 6nm G100 GPU But Lags Behind GTX 660 Ti