The National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has released a comprehensive advisory titled Safe, Diligent, and Responsible Usage of Social Media, addressing the escalating risks associated with social media platforms. This initiative aims to equip citizens with actionable guidance to recognize, prevent, and respond to various digital threats.







Key Threats Identified

The advisory highlights several critical threats prevalent on social media:

Misinformation and Disinformation : The spread of false or misleading information, whether intentional or accidental, can erode public trust and incite panic.

: The spread of false or misleading information, whether intentional or accidental, can erode public trust and incite panic. Digital Propaganda : Manipulative content designed to influence public opinion or behavior, often disseminated by individuals or organizations with specific agendas.

: Manipulative content designed to influence public opinion or behavior, often disseminated by individuals or organizations with specific agendas. Fraud and Scams : Tactics such as phishing, impersonation, and investment scams that deceive users into revealing personal information or transferring funds.

: Tactics such as phishing, impersonation, and investment scams that deceive users into revealing personal information or transferring funds. Harassment and Abuse : Online bullying, doxxing, and blackmail that target individuals, leading to emotional distress and reputational damage.

: Online bullying, doxxing, and blackmail that target individuals, leading to emotional distress and reputational damage. Risks for Children and Women : Vulnerable groups face heightened risks, including cyberbullying, grooming, and image-based abuse.

: Vulnerable groups face heightened risks, including cyberbullying, grooming, and image-based abuse. Privacy and Data Misuse : Unauthorized tracking and sharing of personal data without users’ consent.

: Unauthorized tracking and sharing of personal data without users’ consent. Psychological Exploitation: Content designed to provoke strong emotional reactions, leading to stress and unhealthy comparisons.

Recommended Best Practices

To mitigate these risks, NCERT advises the following measures:

Security Hygiene : Use unique, complex passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and regularly update software.

: Use unique, complex passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and regularly update software. Evidence Collection : Document suspicious activities through screenshots and logs for reporting purposes.

: Document suspicious activities through screenshots and logs for reporting purposes. Privacy Settings : Adjust platform settings to limit data visibility and disable unnecessary location sharing.

: Adjust platform settings to limit data visibility and disable unnecessary location sharing. Combat Misinformation: Verify information through credible sources before sharing.

Reporting Mechanisms

Citizens are encouraged to report cyber incidents to the following agencies:







For platform-specific issues, users can contact support through official channels provided by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit.

This advisory underscores the importance of digital vigilance and responsible online behavior to safeguard individuals and the broader community from emerging cyber threats.