NCOC launched an app that will informs about the availability of ventilators in Pakistan

NCOC or National Command and Operation Center has released an app under the designation of Pak Nighban. This app is specifically designed to provide information regarding the availability of ventilators in hospitals.

About 1110 hospitals and health care centers have been linked with the app. This app will be very crucial in providing the information if an emergency occurs. The app can be found on the dashboard of covid.gov.pk, Google Play store, and also on Google drive

The mobile application has been launched as a part of the Resource Management of NCO. This will ensure optimum utilization of the facilities of healthcare against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The RMS system of the app permits authorities to from every province of the country to analyze the facilities that hospitals have to offer in their respective areas.

The app was created after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked above 100 thousand and more than 1800 fatalities was reported. Sindh for example is in a state of health emergency as most of its hospitals are filled with coronavirus and there is not much capacity left. In this state of panic, an app like Nighban can help people in finding the availability of nearby hospitals without stepping out of the house.

