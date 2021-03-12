News, Technology

Netflix testing new ways to reduce password sharing

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 40 sec read>

If you have been using someone else’s Netflix account then you’re in for some bad news! With Netflix reaching more than 200 million subscribers globally, the company is looking at new ways to eliminate password sharing for both business and security reasons.

A new feature that was initially spotted by GammaWire prevents people from accessing an account they have no authorization to. According to a Netflix spokesperson:
“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

This new feature works in such a way that the service will detect that if someone is trying to use another user’s account, they will be asked to verify later or verify being an account owner through an email or text code.

If someone is unable to verify account ownership within a certain time they will not be able to access the account or its respective content and will be prompted to make their own account. Hypothetically, one could simply send the code hence bypassing this feature. However, Netflix is working on further improvements to the service to prevent account sharing.

