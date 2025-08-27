The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has launched a new portal that allows students to verify their academic documents online, streamlining certificate verification and related services.

Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurated the Customer Care Desk (CCD) developed by IBCC, designed to simplify the process for students both in Pakistan and abroad.

According to IBCC Executive Director Ghulam Ali Mallah, the portal provides a QR code-based tracking system enabling students to monitor the status of their academic document verification in real time. He added that public convenience remains the top priority, noting that the system had been under beta testing for the past six months and is now fully available.

The new platform ensures accessibility for overseas students and parents as well. Queries sent to the CCD through email will be addressed within 24 hours, offering a quick solution for those unable to visit in person.

Students across the country can now lodge complaints, request services, and verify documents 24/7 through the portal, significantly reducing delays and improving communication with IBCC.

Minister Siddiqui praised the initiative as an important step toward digitizing education services and making bureaucratic processes more transparent and student-friendly.