New Microsoft Edge update lets you video call, screenshot, shop, and more!

Microsoft just announced a new update for the Chromium Edge browser which is being rolled out through windows update since June 2020. The latest update could be game-changing as Microsoft has added video calling powered by Skype directly to Edge. It will also include improvements to its PDF viewer, a built-in screenshot tool, themes, and a new shopping feature.

Zoom gained un-explainable popularity at the start of this year so Microsoft also tried to make its platform better by making it easier to join Skype calls and now the company is directly integrating Skype into the Chromium Edge Browser using a dedicated “Meet Now” button.



Using this button you can directly create a meeting with a link that you can share with up to 50 people without needing any sort of sign-in or download. The session contains all the features that you get in Skype−like screen share, chat, recordings, and a 24-hour limit. Currently, Zoom has a 40-min limit and Google Meets has a 60 min limit which was re-imposed after almost a 6-month free period intended to keep up with Zoom

.

The PDF update includes support for table of contents allowing you to navigate easily through PDFs. There is also a screenshot tool that allows you to take screenshots and the browser automatically scrolls down as well if you need a whole page. Edge has also added a feature that allows you to compare the price of products from different retailers as you browse letting you easily get the best bang for your buck.

There are many more features included in the update. For a full read head over here.

Image Source: ComputerWorld, VentureBeat

