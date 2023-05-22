New PTA Taxes On iPhone SE 2022 (Updated May 2023)

iPhone has its class and everyone wants to keep an iPhone in their pocket. If you are willing to buy the latest iPhone SE then you must ha e keep an eye on updates and taxes imposed by PTA on iPhone SE. As the dollar rate has increased, the prices of smartphones have reached a significant increase. Not out this, but the taxes imposed by PTA makes the prices mor high.

Therefore, it has become very difficult for a normal person to buy an iPhone and pay a hefty amount. The surge in prices depicts the depreciation of the rupee and the limited reserves of the State Bank.

The government’s response is to limit imports to stabilize the economy. While this Development may be advantageous for retailers who import phones in bulk, it might not be viewed favorably by those who only import phones for their use.

However, here we are bringing the latest updated PTA taxes imposed on iPhone SE (2022)

New PTA Taxes On iPhone SE 2022

IPhone Model PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE (2022) 55,794/- 66,873/-

iPhone SE

iPhone SE is a part of iPhone family. It delivers the best in class performance and great photos. iPhone SE 2022 is one of the fastest phone with best features that you can buy. It delivers best quality pictures from its single rear camera.

Pros

It provides the fastest performance

Excellent photo quality

More durable design

Compact and easy to use with one hand

Cons

No night mode for camera

Small display with big bezels

No support for mmWave 5G

The iPhone SE 2022, is a compact classic phone with modern features packed inside of it. Some might also rightly describe it as outdated. However, despite the retro vibes, the finished product is quite appealing for those on a tight budget.

Moreover, it offers 5G connectivity and the A15 Bionic processor that is also available on iPhone 13. On the other hand, Apple also promises two hours of extra battery life with the new SE versus the previous iPhone SE (2020) along with a more durable design.

In addition, it also provides a home button with a touch ID for quickly unlocking your phone. Hence, with multiple advantages, you have to bear it with chunky bezels, lack of Night mode, and no Verizon Ultra Wideband.

On the other hand, it provides flagship-level performance, thanks to its A15 Bionic chips to enable multitasking and playing games.

Its 5G performance is solid, which is very close to 195 Mbps downloads on T mobile. It offers excellent camera quality and beats the Pixel 5a.

However, it offers three storage options to choose from the iPhone SE (2022). There are 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The phone offers a touch ID button instead of Face ID whereas, the bezels around the display take up a lot of room compared to iPhone 13.

Alas, due to the economy’s notable fluctuations, policies aimed at managing the country’s Finances have been put in place. In contrast, the Pakistani government has decided to increase the PTA taxes on imported mobile phones.

Read more:

New PTA Taxes On iPhone XR:May 2023

The Entire iPhone 15 LineUp Will See A Price Hike-Upto 20%