The Entire iPhone 15 LineUp Will See A Price Hike-Upto 20%

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than their previous generation iPhones, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.

Pu recently predicted that iPhone 15 series would see a price hike due to several premium hardware upgrades. The phone has a new titanium frame, a solid-state button with haptic feedback, an A-17 Bionic chip, increased RAM, and a periscope lens for optical zoom.

The iPhone Pro Models will use an A-17 Bionic chipset fabricated by 3nm processes of TSMC. As per the latest reports, TSMC, the company is facing issues with the production of the chipset, which will cause price hikes.

Price Increase Of Apple iPhone 15 Series Appears Nearby

According to the news and predictions, iPhone 15 Pro models are embedded with the latest A-17 Bionic chipset. Based on 3nm processes. At the same time, the standard iPhone and the Plus will likely have an A-16 Bionic chipset.

According to Apple, the company plans to use the same 3nm process for the upcoming M-series CPU, which will power future Macs.

Hence, this assures that the new advanced chipsets will deliver enhanced performance and improve a lot in terms of battery life.

This is the second time a price increase has been announced for iPhone 15 and Pro models. Hence, the new processes promise to satisfy the users by providing highly efficient and powerful SOCs. However, the latest fabrication of the TSMC has increased the price tags of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Price Increase

As per the latest information, the iPhone 15 base model will likely experience a 12% increase, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro model will see a nearly 20% increase.

Therefore, these per cent increases are taking the prices of iPhone 14 phones as the point of reference. Therefore, you should save up a little if you plan to purchase any iPhone models.

People are still questioning why the upcoming iPhone prices will be so high. The answer is the company needs help with the tools and yield, limiting the production volume flow.

Moreover, Arete Research analyst Brett Simpson predicts that TSMC will use an 82-mask layer with a 100-110mm square range die size. This will yield 620 chips per wafer for the Apple A-17 Bionic, which will be used in the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

On the other hand, the M3 will have a die size of 135 to 150 mm square and 450 chips per wafer. The yield rate of TSMC for these two Apple chipsets is currently around 55%, which is incredibly low.

In addition, TSMC expressed optimism about an improvement that would eventually push the yield rate to 70%.

However, the cost of production has increased by 20%. If Apple wants to keep a healthy profit margin to a specific satisfactory level, the customers will experience a huge difference.

Alas, these all are mere speculations based on the current circumstances. The prices of the iPhone 15 and the Pro models could remain unchanged by Apple.

Previously, Apple released the iPhone 14 Series lineup with the cost of the iPhone 13 series. Therefore, Apple will achieve the same result with the iPhone 15 series, despite the higher cost of production.

