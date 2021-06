Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on a project to reform the agriculture sector with the help of Information technology (IT) solutions. Highlighting the details, she said that the government was planning to introduce a new system that would eliminate the role of the middlemen and enable farmers to sell directly to the market.

In an interview with PTV news, she also said that the government would help farmers adopt modern techniques to help them enhance their yield and increase exports.

Shauzab said the government was committed to empowering the farmers through all possible means to have their due share in the market. She also exhibited optimism that the government’s prudent policies would result in huge inflows of investment through mass scale economic activities and the creation of employment opportunities in the country.

The parliamentary secretary also lamented that over five million people were unemployed in the textile sector during the previous government.

Source: APP

Read More: Farmers to receive agriculture-related customized advice on mobile phones.