New WhatsApp Feature Allows You To Permanently Hide Chats

Usman Aslam

Have you ever archived those annoying chats and they bounce back to your WhatsApp with a new message? Well, users have constantly faced these issues for a long time and it seems like WhatsApp has heard this concern by introducing a new feature that allows you to hide or archive chats until you decide to unhide them.

Presently, your archived conversations can be accessed by scrolling to the bottom of your WhatsApp but it is highly unlikely that anyone will have the time to go all the way to the end of their WhatsApp chat. However, once a new message is received, the chat comes back to the top.

According to WABetaInfo, the permanently hide feature is currently under testing wherein the chat setting there will be a feature called ‘Keep chats archived’. Once enabled, the archive section will be moved to the bottom of the chat list and will not come back to the top every time someone sends you a new message.

Image source: WABetaInfo

This feature is quite handy for users who are looking to avoid useless conversations without blocking the sender of the messages.





