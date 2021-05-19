News, Startups

Pakistan’s National incubation center, ‘IGNITE’ recognized by the UN

International Telecommunication Union, an agency or digital tech run under the United Nations, has announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers ‘Ignite’ as one of its environment category projects at World Summit Information Society Prizes 2021.

The development was announced by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, Geneva, on its official Twitter handling stating that the Pakistani government’s enabling policies for the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is being acknowledged globally.

“As a global recognition of @GovtofPakistan’s enabling policies for ICT development, today @ITU announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers of @IgniteNTF @MoitOfficial as one of the champion projects of C6 Category (enabling environment) at @WSISprocess Prizes 2021,” it tweeted.

“Around 1300 projects were submitted by Govts and private sector for @WSISprocess Prizes 2021. 1.3 million stakeholders participated in the voting process,” the tweet further said.

Previously, Ignite’s case study was also featured in United Nations’s Industrial Development Report.

Since its inception, the Ignite National Technology Fund has been instrumental in developing the IT sector through various measures, including a freelancing program whose graduates contribute $200 million annually, steps to promote entrepreneurship, workshops, and a National education challenge under the supervision of the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

Read More: 14 graduating startups of Ignite funded NIC Peshawar added Rs. 120 million to the national economy

