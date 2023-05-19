Ninis Tutor has achieved the top spot in tutoring in Pakistan, boasting an impressive 72% customer retention rate

Let us introduce you to Ninis Tutor, the leading tutoring service in Pakistan, where education meets excellence. With an impressive 72% customer retention rate, we take pride in delivering exceptional tutoring services to students of all levels and boards. Our team of experienced tutors has been shaping young minds for over 8 years, catering to diverse curriculum including O and A levels, IGCSE, IB board, AQA board, federal board, and local boards. Ninis Tutor has a network of over 5000+ teachers who have served more than 14,500+ students across the globe.

At Ninis Tutor, we believe in the power of quality education, transcending geographical boundaries. By harnessing online tools and impressive multimedia resources, we provide students both locally in Pakistan and around the globe with personalized attention, making learning an engaging and enjoyable experience. Whether in the comfort of your home or through our online platform, our dedicated home tutors in Karachi , Lahore And Islamabad offer custom tutoring services across a wide range of subjects, encompassing mathematics, sciences, English, accounts, languages, and test preparation.

We understand the importance of accessibility and affordability when it comes to education. In these challenging times, Ninis Tutor has made quality education accessible by utilizing the most advanced technology available. We offer competitively priced classes, ensuring that every student can benefit from high-quality education without financial burden. Students can choose from group classes, one-on-one sessions, or home tuitions, tailoring their learning experience to suit their needs and preferences. As the founder and CEO of Ninis Tutor, [Mustafa Ashraf], puts it, “We believe that financial constraints should not limit education. By offering our online group classes at an affordable price, we enable students to continue their educational journey and achieve their aspirations.”

We are not just a tutoring service; we are pioneers of the educational revolution in Pakistan. At Ninis Tutor, we are dedicated to empowering students by providing them access to tutors who embrace the latest technology at an affordable cost. Our visionary Co-founder, [Murtaza Ashraf], firmly believes in maximizing the potential of every student. Hence, we are committed to helping them reach their goals through innovative approaches. In the near future, we are thrilled to introduce the concept of digital and wave boards, revolutionizing the way we learn in Pakistan.

When you join Ninis Tutor Academy, you gain access to a network of subject specialist teachers from renowned O and A-level schools and colleges in Pakistan. Our tutors employ visual content and pen tablets to facilitate a better understanding of concepts and address students’ doubts in real-time. We provide weekly assessments and practice worksheets to ensure continuous progress, while our tutors guide students through exam preparation and marking schemes.

Discover the limitless possibilities of education with Ninis Tutor Academy. For more information about our comprehensive services, please visit our Website www.ninistutor.com, or contact us at.0332 3124755.

Embarking on our incredible journey since 2014, Ninis Tutor has emerged as the epitome of excellence, with over 5,000+ teachers and 14,500+ students benefiting from our top-notch tutoring services. With cutting-edge technology such as Pen Tablets, Digital Concept Boards, multimedia presentations, and proper gadgets, our tutors foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the subject matter, unlocking the true potential within each student.

