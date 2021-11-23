News, Technology

Nokia and PSCA set to introduce a smart city in Lahore

Usman Aslam
In recent news, the multinational telecommunication company, Nokia, signed an agreement with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to launch a pilot project which will be a smart city in Lahore.

This agreement was signed between Nokia’s country head and Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 on Sunday.

According to a verified source, Nokia will install heat sensors in certain parts of Lahore to ensure law and order in real-time. These sensors would be directly linked to the satellite through which the authority would be able to monitor and detect if someone is carrying weapons. Nokia would accomplish this through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence technology i.e. a signal tower which would ensure the connectivity of the sensors.

However, in regards to the smart city project, Nokia would be covering all the expenses. According to an official, the main goal of a smart city is to optimize city functions and to promote the economic growth of the country through the implementation of smart technologies and data analysis. This would overall improve the quality of living in Lahore.

