NUST Displays Assistive Technologies At Technology For Inclusion Summit

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam

In recent news, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) collaborated with the Pak-Everbright Development Organisation (PEDO) to hold the first-ever Inclusion Summit 2021.

The summit was held within the university where the primary objective was to connect users, manufacturers, researchers, and respective stakeholders in the domain of assistive technologies. Moreover, this allowed NUST to engage with the industry and display its assistive technologies for potential commercialization.

The summit was attended by Miss Kanwal Shauzab, MNA & Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, who commended the efforts of NUST for connecting the industry and users together through this inclusive event for the first time. She further added that such informative sessions are the key to inclusive and sustainable development in Pakistan.

Moreover, Dr. Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, mentioned that the university takes its social responsibility very seriously. Moreover, he stated that NUST has been proactively engaged in developing innovative technologies and devices to face numerous challenges and ensure the latest technological advancements are being implemented to leverage benefits for humanity, especially for the differently-abled people. So far, the university has successfully conducted several projects in numerous fields such as Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Prosthetics, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence.

Shahab ud Din, CEO, Pak-Everbright Development Organization (PEDO), mentioned his lifelong struggle and difficulties being faced throughout these due to disability and how technology will pave the way for benefits and ease for the disabled.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
Usman Aslam
