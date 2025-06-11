Nvidia and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) are partnering with the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) in Germany to build a new supercomputer named Blue Lion. This collaboration aims to significantly advance scientific research in Europe.







Blue Lion will be powered by Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin chips. This architecture combines Nvidia’s new Rubin graphics processing unit (GPU) – the successor to Blackwell – with Vera, Nvidia’s first custom-built central processing unit (CPU). This integrated system is designed to seamlessly blend simulation, data processing, and AI.

HPE will build the system using its next-generation Cray technology, incorporating powerful storage and interconnect systems. The supercomputer will also feature HPE’s 100% fanless direct liquid-cooling system, which uses warm water circulated through pipes for efficient cooling. The heat generated by the system will even be reused to warm nearby buildings, enhancing energy efficiency.

Blue Lion is projected to deliver approximately 30 times more computing power than LRZ’s current high-performance computer, SuperMUC-NG. The main purpose behind its build is for researchers working on critical areas such as climate research, Turbulence studies, Physics research, and Machine learning.







Scientists across Europe are expected to gain access to the Blue Lion supercomputer in early 2027. This project is part of a larger European strategy to remain competitive with the United States in the field of supercomputing.