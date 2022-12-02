One Million Young People Will Be Taught Digital Skills Under National Skills Development Program

National Skills Development Program, in collaboration with DigiPAKISTAN, will teach 1 million people skills in various fields of computer science to enable them to earn employment. DigiSkills.pk is an Online Training program in Pakistan. This is an initiative of the Government of Pakistan spearheaded by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through Ignite – National Technology Fund and executed by the Virtual University of Pakistan. The main goal or aim of starting this program is to build a highly skilled human resource in diversified IT domains and contribute to nation-building towards a knowledge-based economy.

To enhance the fast-growing tech industry of tech in Pakistan, a comprehensive DigiPAKISTAN National Skills Development Initiative has been designed which provides contemporary online training of Information Technology in Technical, Non-Technical and High-Tech Domains across all provinces of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis to empower the youth of the nation. Under this program, DigiPakistan will launch 16 courses in Fast Track Technical Programs, 15 courses in Fast Track Non-Technical Programs, and 01 course will be on Associate Certification Programs.

Digiskills have been operational since 2018 and have taught thousands of students skills and helped them achieve success in their careers. DigiPAKISTAN National Skills Development Program is an IT initiative launched with the vision of Pakistan’s digital ambition and to work towards a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan. It will unleash the potential of the youth. Pakistan has the second biggest population of youth and it can be turned into a strength through digital work.

Women can also contribute to the sector as well, aimed at helping young career seekers understand the basic information technology functioning of the sector and the job role they aspire to take on. Today’s highly competitive and demanding employment market is looking for only talented and skilled manpower with enough command of the information technology industry essentials.

Some quick track Technical Programs will include IT Fundamentals, Microsoft Front End, ASP.NET, PHP Laravel, SQL Server, Android Apps, iOS Apps, React Native, CCNA, CompTIA Security, CEH, CHFI, CISA, CISM, AWS Practitioner, AWS SysOps, AWS Developer, Microsoft Cloud Administrator, Google Cloud, Python, ML & AI, and Data Science.

Fast Track Non-Technical Program will include courses on SAP ERP, Project Management Professional (PMP), Amazon FBA Business, Search Engineer Optimization (SEO), Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing (SMM), Graphic Design, UI / UX Design, Video Editing, AutoCAD and Microsoft Office. Associate Certification Program will provide training on Digital Forensic Cyber Security, CISSP Cyber Security Professionals, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology, and Full Stack Web Development (MCSA).

DigiPakistan will train the youth of Pakistan in Information Technology Skills Development to support the Initiative DIGITAL PAKISTAN in capacity building, increasing the competencies of our graduates, and providing them the skills that are very important to enhance their capabilities for further employment. It also aimed to transform Pakistani Youth into a productive workforce to contest the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution through the latest, demand-driven, and state-of-the-art IT skills with increased access to high-quality education for everyone, anywhere and anytime.

DigiPAKISTAN’s Vision is to become a leader in building highly skilled human resources in diversified IT domains and contribute to nation-building towards a knowledge-based economy. In order to bring this vision, a comprehensive DigiPAKISTAN National Skills Development Initiative has been designed which provides contemporary online training in Information Technology in Technical, Non-Technical & High Tech Domains across all provinces of Pakistan & overseas Pakistanis to empower the youth of the nation.

