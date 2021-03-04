In an interview on Clubhouse, the invitation-only audio-chat app that’s all the rage these days, Bill Gates revealed his choice when it comes to smartphones, and it wasn’t Apple’s iPhone.

“I actually use an Android phone because I want to keep track of everything, I’ll often play around with iPhones, but the one I carry around happens to be Android,” Mr. Gates said.

He also said that he prefers Android phones because some Android manufacturers have Microsoft software pre-installed, making things easier for him. As one might expect, Gates can’t imagine his life without the products of the company he founded.