OnePlus 10T; Everything you need to know about 10T Mobile Phone

Recently, OnePlus has disappointed its consumers with less exciting phones, and its reputation shattered over the last few releases. The previous release OnePlus 10, left the fans of OnePlus with a disappointing impression, and many said that OnePlus had lost the flavor it had in its earlier releases.

But with the announcement of the new device expected to be released on 3 August in the US, the OnePlus 10T has regained the trust of its fans. This launch will start the new age of flagship mobiles. In Pakistan, the launch is expected to be in September, and the preorders are already piling up.

Here are some features with expected price and some honest opinions that can help you decide if you want to buy OnePlus 10T or not.

Design

OnePlus 10T comes with a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HD quality of 1080 by 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. This resolution is not as impressive as the OnePlus 10T; due to the price difference of about $300, the screen resolution is being sacrificed.

If we talk about the body, the OnePlus 10T has a plastic frame body with only two color options, Jade Green and MoonStone Black.

Price

The OnePlus 10T is much less expensive than the OnePlus 10 pro; its expected price on the launch is $645. Surprisingly, the expected cost for launch in Pakistan is less than in the US. Rs.134,999 is the expected price on the launch day for the OnePlus 10T. Some news articles claim that the price will be as low as Rs.106,00, and others say that it will be Rs.150,000, but no one knows.

Cameras

The OnePlus 10T has the same camera setup as the OnePlus 10 pro; it includes a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle camera with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel deep sensor camera.

The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel punch hole camera in the center, which is the only thing on the front display of the mobile.

50-megapixel

Specs

OnePlus 10T has exciting specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset processor. The device has a RAM of 16 GB memory with 256 GB storage memory with a capacity of up to 512 GB external storage.

The battery capacity has also been decreased in the OnePlus 10T, the last two releases had a 5000 mAH battery, but it has a 4800 mAH battery, which will not make a significant difference in the user experience. Despite already having an impressive fast charging capability, OnePlus has improved the spec from 68 watts to an extravagant 150 watts fast charging power. The OnePlus 1oT also supports 50 watts and a reverse wireless charging option.

And like all the latest phones, the OnePlus 10T supports 5G and has Wi-Fi 6.

Overall, the OnePlus 10T is an excellent flagship phone with a great price tag, and it would be worth investing the money in. So if you love flagship mobiles, we highly recommend Oneplus 10T.