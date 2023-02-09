OnePlus Will Introduce First Foldable Phone In 2023

On February 8, OnePlus organized a major launch event and showcased multiple products, including the worldwide debut of its 11th flagship.

During the launch, the company showcased its first tablet the OnePlus Pad. Moreover, it also announced the arrival of foldable phones in the 3rd quarter of the current year.

OnePlus is a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer. They create premium, user-centric technology that challenges market conventions. OnePlus always try to satisfy its customers by providing a quality product at competitive rates. Up till now, OnePlus has launched multiple handsets with all upgraded versions.

OnePlus models have unlocked smartphones with quad-core Snapdragon CPUs. Undoubtedly, the flagship smartphones are the highlights of the major conference. During the event of Cloud 11, the company revealed that it’s working on a new foldable smartphone and it will be launching soon.

Previously, few Chinese smartphone makers has also introduced foldable devices but this smartphone is the effort of major OEMs like Huwaei, Xiaomi, Samsung,Oppo and others.

Interestingly, OnePlus is planning on releasing it’s own iteration this year. According to the sparked news, the most common names for the foldable phones are OnePlus V fold and OnePlus V flip. Though, the names are already trademarked by the Chines Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

However, the render provided by the Ghiz China is just speculative and shouldn’t be regarded as a finalised design. The picture that follows merely depicts a foldable OnePlus 11 in a fresh shade of purple.

According to the sources, it is nearly possible that the V Fold and V Flip will resemble the Find N2 and Find N2 flip. It is due to the close collaboration between OnePlus and Oppo.

This shows that the global foldable market is set to become even more exciting and thrilling. as Honor and Oppo are also planning to introduce their first global devices this year.

Moreover, an industry tipster has reported on the trademark filing and said that these smartphones are undergoing testing in various regions including Europe. It depicts that OnePlus is planning to emulate Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z flip foldable and flip devices respectively.

If OnePlus foldable will get success in the market then for sure Samsung will have to challenge. In addition, forcing all companies to improve their products more aggressively at competitive prices. The aim is to facilitate the end normal users.

Now, we have to wait for the arrival OnePlus V Fold and V Flip. An amazing product launches by OnePlus.

