By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 12 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Online Gaming

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has uncovered a disturbing new trafficking route targeting Filipino workers. Citizens are being recruited and sent to Pakistan for illegal employment in online gaming hubs.

BI described this development as an “alarming shift in trafficking patterns,” similar to past operations involving Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado called it a dangerous trend. “Victims are now being funneled to Pakistan for illegal online work,” he said.

He added that the scheme mirrors previous trafficking methods used by syndicates connected to illegal POGO operations. “This shows traffickers are becoming more aggressive and deceptive,” Viado stated.

Victims Intercepted, Deceived by Fake Job Promises

On July 6, four Filipino citizens were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport by the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES). The group, including one man and three women aged 30–45, was bound for Hong Kong via Cebu Pacific flight 5J 110.

Initially, they claimed they were traveling for vacation. However, during a second inspection, they admitted their real destination was Pakistan. They were promised jobs as cleaners and cooks in an online gaming compound.

A Chinese recruiter had offered monthly salaries between ₱35,000 and ₱45,000. The victims were instructed to pose as tourists and were given cash for travel.

“This modus operandi reeks of exploitation and abuse,” Viado warned. “They were told to lie about their travel purpose and follow further instructions overseas.”

The BI has referred the case to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT). Authorities will now investigate the recruiter and any involved facilitators.

The case highlights the rising sophistication of trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable Filipinos. Urgent efforts are needed to prevent further abuse through deceptive foreign employment schemes.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

