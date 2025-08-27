Online Gaming Risks National Cert Issues Parental Guidelines

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) has launched a countrywide campaign to warn parents about online gaming risks and to offer clear guidelines to protect children. The team said online games can expose young players to scams hacking and harmful content that can shape thinking and behavior.

Some children completed unauthorized payments during play after being lured by offers of free coins or upgrades. Fake accounts and phishing schemes are used to build trust and then to exploit children. Malware can hide inside game add ons and personal data can be captured from chats and profiles.

The guidance asks parents to use monitoring tools, review game settings, and check payment options on devices. Parents must teach children not to share personal or financial information with strangers. Parents should set time limits for play and should discuss safe behavior and respectful language.

The advisory urges immediate reporting of suspicious accounts transactions or messages to local authorities. Schools platform operators and community groups must join parents to raise awareness and to teach digital literacy.

Researchers advise that games should be age-appropriate and approved purchases in the store and lock payment options to limit exposure to risk. Parents are encouraged by psychologists to look out signs of altered mood behavior sleep issue or even school work following heavy playing.

National CERT plans workshops in schools and community centers to train families and teachers on practical tools and to spread safety advice.

The risks of online gaming can be mitigated by having active adult involvement, clear rules and timely reporting. In the advisory, it is stated that it is always better to prevent than cure and that few steps will reduce the odds of fraud exploitation and emotional injury. The parents who act according to the recommendations will allow children to have fun playing games in a safer online space. Leaders within the community need to lend their support to such initiatives and technology teams should enhance their reporting systems in such a way that children can play safer and parents can act swiftly each day.