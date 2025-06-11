At a pivotal moment in AI history, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declared that humanity has already crossed into what he calls the “superintelligence event horizon.” He believes AI stands at a point beyond which it will rapidly evolve, with irreversible impact on society.







The “Gentle Superintelligence Singularity” Has Begun

In his June 10 blog post, Altman introduced the idea of a “gentle singularity,” describing it as a soft but steady acceleration toward digital superintelligence. He trashed the dramatic representation of such singularity as Hollywood likes to paint it. However, he claims the transformation AI is facing is much more manageable, and it is already underway.

ChatGPT’s 800 Million Users Prove the Shift

According to Altman, AI systems are starting to outperform humans in multiple domains by consistently compounding incremental progress.

Altman pointed to ChatGPT’s staggering 800 million weekly users as evidence that society is already relying on advanced AI in everyday life. This level of engagement, he believes, signals a foundational shift in how people interact with digital tools.







He suggests that this widespread adoption lays the groundwork for even more advanced systems. These systems will be capable of performing sophisticated reasoning and solving real-world problems.

AI Agents to Revolutionize Workflows by 2025

Looking ahead, Altman expects AI agents to become highly capable by 2025, handling coding tasks, customer service, scheduling, and other knowledge work. By 2026, he predicts AI will help accelerate scientific breakthroughs. Moreover, he predicts that by 2027, robots could start executing physical tasks in the real world.

Concerns About Superintelligence Alignment and Risk

Despite his optimism, Altman issued warnings about misaligned AI behavior. These errors, when scaled globally, could have serious consequences. He emphasized the importance of building aligned systems through collaboration and ethical governance.

He called on industry leaders and policymakers to ensure these tools reflect human values and urged a cooperative approach to managing the future of AI.

Industry Reactions: Excitement and Skepticism

The tech industry remains divided on Altman’s bold claims. Some experts challenge the notion that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is already within reach, citing current AI limitations in reasoning and context understanding.

At the same time, AI safety is gaining traction. Former OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever recently launched a company focused on safe superintelligence, reinforcing the urgency of preparing for the AI era responsibly.