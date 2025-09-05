By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 34 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
OpenAI Jobs Platform

OpenAI is preparing to enter the hiring market with a new AI-powered jobs platform, a move that could place the company in direct competition with LinkedIn. The service, called the OpenAI Jobs Platform, is scheduled to launch by mid-2026.

The announcement came Thursday from Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, in a blog post outlining the company’s latest expansion plans.

The goal is to use artificial intelligence to “find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” She added that the platform will include a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments seeking AI talent.

Expanding Beyond ChatGPT

The jobs platform is part of a broader push by OpenAI to move beyond its flagship consumer product, ChatGPT. CEO Sam Altman has tasked Simo with leading the company’s applications portfolio, which now includes the hiring platform and could eventually expand to products like a web browser and even a social media app.

The competitive stakes are high. LinkedIn, co-founded by early OpenAI investor Reid Hoffman and owned by Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest backer, already dominates the professional networking space. Over the past year, LinkedIn has added AI-driven tools to strengthen its matchmaking between employers and candidates.

OpenAI, for its part, is layering on education and certification to support its hiring ambitions. Through the OpenAI Academy, an online learning hub launched last year. The company plans to introduce certifications that validate “AI fluency” at different skill levels. A pilot program for OpenAI certifications is expected to begin in late 2025.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Nadra
NADRA Confirms Offices Closure Timings on Sept 6 Holiday
Neuralink Extends Brain Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
Neuralink Extends Brain-Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
KP Police Launches Digital HRMIS to Drive Modernization
Govt Approves Rs3 5b Subsidy For Qr Based Payments
Govt Approves Rs3.5b Subsidy for QR-Based Payments
Pbs Reports 1 29 Inflation In Weekly Prices
PBS Reports 1.29% Inflation in Weekly Prices
How U S Embassy Helped Build A Pakistani Cricket Startup
CricFlex: How U.S. Embassy Helped Build A Pakistani Cricket Startup
Oppo A6 Pro To Debut Same Day As Iphone 17 With 80w Fast Charging
Oppo A6 Pro to Debut Same Day as iPhone 17 with 80W Fast Charging
Google Photos Upgrades Image To Video Feature With Veo 3 Power
Google Photos Upgrades Image-to-Video Feature with Veo 3 Power
Mercantile Iphone 16 Models Hit By Massive Software Glitches In Pakistan
Mercantile iPhone 16 Models Hit by Massive Software Glitches in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Reveals New Design and Release Timeline
Pakistan Opens First Womens Software Technology Park In Ajk
Pakistan Opens First Women’s Software Technology Park in AJK
Sazgar Engineering Plan Phev Tank 500 And Cannon Launch 2026
Sazgar Engineering Plan PHEV Tank 500 and Cannon Launch 2026
Ihc Halts Bahria Town Auction Planned By Nab
Petition Filed in IHC Seeking Ban on Gambling Apps in Pakistan