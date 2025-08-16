Openai Leak Reveals Chatgpt Agent May Soon Control Your Browser

There’s a warm buzz around OpenAI these days, with hints that they might soon launch a new browser powered by their beloved AI agent. Thanks to some sneaky leaks, we’ve spotted a hidden switch in the Agent settings that lets users pick between a cloud-based browser or one built right into OpenAI’s own creation. This could change how ChatGPT works with the web, giving it a gentle hand to manage your browser tabs like a helpful friend.

Right now, the Agent mode runs on a distant Linux computer hosted on Azure, using screenshots and clicks to explore websites, a bit like a curious guide. But the leaked code shows a “Use cloud browser” option and a special trigger that only works when you’re using OpenAI’s browser on a Mac. It feels like the AI and this new browser are meant to work hand in hand, creating something special.

This idea ties into earlier whispers that OpenAI wants to build an AI-friendly browser to take on Google Chrome. Using Chromium as its base, it could wrap everything in a ChatGPT-like feel, making tasks easier while letting OpenAI keep a close eye on how we use it. It’s exciting, but it also makes you wonder about their role in our digital lives.

A local Agent might zip through tasks like filling forms or browsing, skipping the usual cloud delays. But with this closer connection, there’s a quiet worry: could the AI peek into personal stuff? Questions about privacy, permission, and safety start to bubble up, and they deserve some thought.