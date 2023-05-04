OpenAI Threatens GPT-4 Free Project With Lawsuit

Nothing compares to the pursuit of a computer science student by the non-profit research organization turned for profit OpenAI over an open source GPT-4 project. It may sound absurd, but it’s true. Student Xtekky is under threat from chatGPT creators for legal action if he does not remove his GPT-4 free GitHub repository.

OpenAI has reportedly, sent a letter to a European computer science student who runs chatGPT 4 free project on GitHub. According to OpenAI, demands that he takes the project down within five days or face a lawsuit.

By routing the questions through websites like You.com, Quora and CoCalc and getting the answers, GPT-4 free offers free access to the GPT 4 and GPT 3.5 models.

Moreover, all the websites GPT4 free uses pay OpenAI fees to utilize its large language models. Whereas, the script means that those sites end up footing the bill for users’ queries without users even visiting them.

However, the students are not happy and believe that they are not liable for what others do. According to them, OpenAI should not be targeting him if use other sites’ APIs. However, these APIs are already available unsecured on the open web.

In addition, he also said that all the websites sent him an email should protect their APIs at their own.

Despite the legal threat, Xtekky plans to keep the repo up and informed OpenAI that “if they want it taken down, they should file a formal request with GitHub instead of sending threats to him”.

Indeed, the fastest growth of GPT 3 was a significant milestone in AI research and is widely considered the most powerful language model the world has ever seen.

The model is efficient enough to produce coherent, human-like text in response to prompts and has the capability to be used for various applications including chatbots, content creation, and language translation.

Recently, OpenAI released chatGPT-4, which is even more efficient and powerful as it is a modified version of GPT-3. To use GPT-4, users must have to pay for GPT plus access via OpenAI’s API or find a similar service that has paid to incorporate GPT-4 into their own solutions.

In contrast, GPT-4 GitHub project offered a fourth alternative to the particular options. But the case has faced legal action from OpenAI.

OpenAI’s decision to send a notification to the student who runs the GPT-4 project has alarmed about the company’s approach to intellectual property and its connection with the AI research community.

According to many people, OpenAI should be open for its users d make it more accessible and friendly for developers and researchers.

In contrast, many have presented their views by saying the company has a right to protect its intellectual property and that the GPT-4 free project represents a violation of that asset.

Alas, the whole scenario depicts how important it is to protect the APIs and ensures that it is only used by the authorized parties. Developers have to take action to protect their APIs and ensure that only authorized parties use them.

