Samsung Bans Use of AI Tools Such as ChatGPT in its Offices

This decision to restrict generative AI usage is made after a Samsung employee accidentally leaked sensitive data to OpenAI’s chatbot named ChatGPT

South Korean multinational electronics corporation, Samsung has announced that it has now banned the use of all generative AI tools such as ChatGPT in its offices. This decision is followed by a data leak that was caused by a Samsung employee accidentally revealing sensitive company information to ChatGPT.

This ban on the usage of generative AI tools is however temporary and will probably be in place until the company develops a system that allows its employees to use these tools without putting sensitive company information at risk.

According to details, all company-owned devices such as computers, tablets, phones, as well as non-company-owned devices running on internal networks will be blocked from accessing not just ChatGPT but also a number of different AI tools such as the Google Bard.

First revealed by Bloomberg, this news caused a lot of confusion between consumers who thought that they wouldn’t be able to access AI tools on their samsung devices, but that is certainly not the case in this situation.

Samsung revealed that it will keep up this temporary ban until it has developed “security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI to enhance employees’ productivity and efficiency”.

According to Samsung headquarters in South Korea, the company is currently developing its own in-house AI tools for “software development and translation”.

This announcement makes Samsung one of the only few companies focused towards developing its own AI tools for in-house usage, a move that can possibly be replicated by other organizations as data security issues continue.

Samsung while talking about its data leak said that it is very difficult to “retrieve and delete” any data that is uploaded on external servers, while also adding that any data given to AI tools can possibly get disclosed to other users.

