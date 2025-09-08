By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants

OpenAI has raised fresh concerns over the reliability of AI chatbots, warning that hallucinations, plausible but false responses, remain a major challenge despite technological advancements.

According to a newly published research paper, large language models, including GPT-5 and ChatGPT, often generate convincing but inaccurate information due to limitations in the pretraining process and evaluation methods. The paper cites examples where a chatbot repeatedly gave incorrect answers about a researcher’s academic work and personal details.

Researchers argue that current accuracy-based evaluation systems encourage models to “guess” rather than admit uncertainty. They propose new testing methods that penalize confident errors while rewarding appropriate uncertainty, aiming to make AI responses more trustworthy.

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone
PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan And Us
U.S. Strategic Metals, Pakistan Sign Critical Minerals MOU
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives
Pakistan Economy Gains Momentum in FY2026 Progress Report
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Over 3,200 New Companies in August 2025
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future
China-Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025-29 Unveils Bold Tech Push for Digital Future
Pakistan 5G spectrum
Pakistan Risks $4.3B Loss Without Spectrum Reform, GSMA & Industry Warns
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan and China Unveil Economic Roadmap in New Action Plan
Kp Govt Approves Ehsaas E Pension Initiative For Retiring Staff
KP Govt Approves Ehsaas e-Pension Initiative for Retiring Staff