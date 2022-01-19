Overcome the challenges of online schooling with HUAWEI WiFi AX2 home router

The transition between the physical classroom and online learning has been difficult for many, facing barriers such as technical issues, computer literacy, and increased distractions.

To ensure that students can continue to study while studying at home, a reliable, controllable, and easy-to-use Wi-Fi connection is more essential than ever. HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is a Wi-Fi 6 home router that provides faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion so everyone can work and learn at home without worrying about disconnecting in the middle of a video call.

Setting up the HUAWEI WiFi AX2

Setting up a HUAWEI WiFi AX2 has been made even easier with adaptive WAN/LAN ports, meaning you can quickly install the router without having to understand the technology and make sure your children make the most of online class.

When researching what users wanted from the HUAWEI WiFi AX2, it was discovered that many users do not know the difference between a WAN port and a LAN port. This means that when a user is setting up a router, the cables may be connected to the wrong port, resulting in a connection failure. Therefore, HUAWEI WiFi AX2 has three automatically adaptive WAN/LAN ports that distinguish between WAN and LAN cables, making the setting up of the router simple. It only takes two easy steps.

Wi-Fi 6

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is a Wi-Fi 6 home router, this means that the router optimizes the network when many devices are connected. So, no matter how many members of the family need to be on video calls for online classes, every device will continue to receive a fast and reliable Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi 6 uses new technologies to relieve the issues of having a smart home with multiple devices on a single network.

HUAWEI Mesh+

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 includes HUAWEI Mesh+, a blanket term that covers several HUAWEI routing networking features. With HUAWEI Mesh+, you can combine individual HUAWEI WiFi routers to form a collaborative Wi-Fi network, allowing for greater scalability and a better user experience. When attending online classes using HUAWEI WiFi AX2 with HUAWEI Mesh+, students won’t be dropping out unexpectedly due to Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Traditional mesh distributed routers provide Wi-Fi coverage through multi-node networking, where connected devices can freely search for the node with the best signal for data transmission. However, the algorithms that allow nodes to hand over signals are generally based solely on signal strength, rather than the requirement of the service using Wi-Fi. For example, if your children need to use a video calling service to attend their class, the Wi-Fi will connect to the strongest Wi-Fi rather than the one that has the optimum power for video calls. This, therefore, impacts user experience through frequent buffering.

HUAWEI’s WiFi AX2 features Super Seamless Roaming, included in HUAWEI Mesh+. Super Seamless Roaming uses seven roaming algorithms to ensure that your device switches seamlessly between hotspots as you walk around the house. If your children want to do morning classes in the living room and afternoon classes in their bedroom, this is no problem for HUAWEI WiFi AX2.

HUAWEI AI Life app

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 comes with the HUAWEI AI Life app preinstalled, making it easy to manage routers and connected devices for a more user-friendly experience than with other routers. The HUAWEI AI Life app provides visualized Wi-Fi management such as selecting Wi-Fi mode, detecting signal strength, allowing guest connections, parental controls, and much more.

With parental controls, you can protect your children from potential online threats, even when you’re not at home.

With a few taps on your phone, HUAWEI WiFi AX2 can block out inappropriate websites and manage time spent online. Therefore, when your children are online working all day, with HUAWEI’s WiFi AX2 you can ensure that they are not distracted by watching videos online or playing internet-based games. This feature also means that you can rest assured that while your children are on the internet, they will be protected.

Privacy protection and security

Cybersecurity is essential, especially for children that are using their devices and sharing information with their teachers and classmates all day. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 effectively protects user privacy through powerful security functions.

The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 can distinguish between incorrect passwords entered by a user and passwords entered by a bot or hacker, and if the number of incorrect Wi-Fi passwords exceeds a certain amount, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 prevents the device from connecting to the router for some time. With HUAWEI WiFi AX2, you can be safe in the knowledge that your children’s devices are well protected from brute force attacks, so they can continue to learn online, and you can have peace of mind.

Additionally, users can set blocklists and trust lists, to signal the devices allowed on the WiFi network and limit access to a list of trusted devices to further protect user privacy and security.

HUAWEI WiFi AX2

Since the introduction of the virtual classroom, online school has been difficult. With HUAWEI’s WiFi AX2, you gain an easy-to-install home router that provides reliable Wi-Fi that seamlessly transitions between rooms. With HUAWEI’s AI Life app, parents can have a picture of the network environment and reduce distractions. Wi-Fi 6 optimizes the network’s usage and HarmonyOS Mesh+ combines individual Huawei Wi-Fi routers to form a collaborative network. The learning from home experience has been made more reliable and valuable with HUAWEI WiFi AX2.