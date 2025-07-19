By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Paf Makes History With Dual Wins At Worlds Premier Military Air Show

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has proudly secured two major accolades at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025. It is a globally acclaimed military aviation event held annually at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom from 18 to 2o July.

A standout moment for PAF came when its C-130H Hercules transport aircraft was awarded the prestigious “Concours d’Elegance Trophy”,  a recognition given for the aircraft’s impressive appearance and detailed presentation. The aircraft’s historic significance and visual impact made it a top favorite among the judges.

Adding to Pakistan’s pride, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III, the PAF’s advanced fighter jet, received the “Spirit of the Meet Trophy.” This honor was awarded for its eye-catching livery as well as an exceptional operational showcase. Moreover, the aircraft captivated audiences with a non-stop flight to the UK. This was made possible through a mid-air refueling maneuver.
The feat drew international acclaim for its technical precision.

The PAF’s participation was marked by its technical prowess. Both aircraft, the C-130 and the JF-17, reached the UK following a complex air-to-air refueling operation, demonstrating the force’s growing operational reach and in-flight capabilities.

RIAT 2025 was held from July 18 to 20. It brought together the world’s leading air forces. The event is known for supporting the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust. Moreover, it continues to celebrate excellence in aviation. Over the past 50 years, it has earned a reputation as one of the most significant air shows in the world.

With its dual victories, the Pakistan Air Force has not only showcased cutting-edge aircraft but also reaffirmed its position among the elite in global military aviation.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

