Pak Ambassador Discusses Starlink Partnership at SpaceX

During a visit to SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, discussed the potential role of Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite technology in transforming Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.







“The Pakistan delegation was warmly welcomed at SpaceX Headquarters by the Vice President of Starlink Global Business Operations and the Director of Global Business Development, who highlighted how Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite infrastructure and SpaceX’s commercial capabilities could support Pakistan’s digital transformation,” said the statement from the Pakistani Consulate.

The conversation focused on broadband expansion and enhanced national connectivity, with Ambassador Sheikh reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to innovation through global partnerships. He expressed optimism that continued dialogue could lead to meaningful cooperation in space technology and digital development.

This outreach aligns with Pakistan’s broader efforts to strengthen tech and economic ties with the U.S. private sector.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing for Starlink’s official launch, expected in November 2025, following regulatory progress earlier this year. The government temporarily approved Starlink’s registration in March, and licensing is underway.







“Following the license issuance, we will commence the installation of the necessary equipment, and Starlink will be available in Pakistan from November,” said Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Starlink’s eventual entry could mark a pivotal moment for digital access in Pakistan, especially for its vast population of freelancers and rural communities still underserved by traditional internet providers.