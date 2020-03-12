Pak Qatar Takaful has signed an Agreement with Machinesells.com

Pak Qatar General Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with Machinesells.com, Pakistan’s first and largest industrial and digital machinery trading platform. Through this strategic alliance, the customers of Machinesells.com will have an opportunity to get their machines insured through PQGTL.

Machinesells.com is a premium B2B machine trading platform where you can buy, sell or rent machines across multiple industries, all over Pakistan. Their customers exist from manufacturing and digital screenage to mobile development companies. Known as one of the biggest insurance companies in Pakistan, Pak Qatar Takaful Limited aims to incorporate the digital platform of machinesells.com to assist people in getting their machines secure.

The signing ceremony took place on the 6th of March 2020 and the agreement was signed by Mr. Azeem Iqbal Pirani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pak Qatar Takaful Limited and Zeeshan Sheikh, CEO and Co-Founder of Machinesells.com.

The customers can now take advantage of machines’ insurance as Pak Qatar Takaful Limited will be introduced as an Insurance Service Provider on Machinesells.com’s website. This will further emphasize and advertise PQGTL’s Takaful coverage programs on Machinesells.com to meet the fundamental needs of business protection for their financial investment.

This initiative has been taken to facilitate the decision of customers of buying the machines and equipment and getting it secure via the Pak Qatar Takaful Company. This is the first step to make machinesells.com a one-stop solution for the customers of this industry. This MOU concerning Machinesells.com and PQGTL will complement this digital platform and give confidence to the people to have a complete and detailed look at the stock of machines and get their requirements fulfilled. Machinesells.com is expanding and accumulating to build a strongly connected wall for their clientele. Machinesells.com will procure to have more steps and stands on this industrial platform with its strategic collaborator.

