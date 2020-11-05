Pakistan and Bosnia sign MoUs for cooperation in science and tech

In a significant milestone for the relationship between the two countries, Pakistan and the European nation of Bosnia-Herzegovina have agreed to improve the volume of trade between them, and have inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for increased cooperation in science and technology.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic on Wednesday.

The ceremony not only focused on advanced cooperation in science and technology between the two nations, but also on the readmission of their own citizens and the accompanying protocol. The two leaders also agreed to increase the volume of trade between their countries from the current figure of 4.5 million euros.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that he wants to “welcome the chairperson of the Bosnian Presidency to Pakistan” and tell him that the people of Pakistan have a special place in their hearts for the Bosnian population ever since the terrible war period of the 1990s.

The PM added that he wanted to thank Bosnia for its principled stance regarding Kashmir, and he went on to have further discussions with the Bosnian leader on the rights of the Kashmiri people and a fair settlement for them. The recent situation in France and the sudden outbreak of terrorist attacks was also discussed.

“We also discussed what is happening in France and condemned the terrorist acts and felt the importance of inter-religious harmony. Freedom of speech should not be used as instrument to hurt the feeling of any religious group,” said the PM.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina declared the two countries to be on “friendly” terms with each other and added that there were plenty of opportunities to cooperate.

He also expressed his gratitude for all the assistance Pakistan provided during the Bosnian War and sending people in peacekeeping troops with the UN for stabilisation in Bosnia afterward. He highlighted how Bosnia responded in kind by sending doctors and ambulances during the deadly earthquake of 2005 that affected Pakistan.

Mr. Dzaferovic further added his respect for the preservation of human rights in Kashmir, and stated that the resolution of the dispute lied in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He also took the opportunity to condemn the recent terrorist attacks that took place in France and Austria, while also condemning the “rampant Islamophobia that exists throughout the world which is simply unacceptable as religious feelings of the Muslims should not be hurt.”

