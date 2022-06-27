Pakistan companies won regional awards in Huawei Middle East Partner Summit

Huawei Middle East Partner Summit is an annual event that focuses on celebrating the success of the partners across the Region. Huawei has always valued and appreciated the work our esteemed partners put into conducting business and focused on giving the credit where it’s due when it comes to acknowledging the trust, effort, and sheer hard work of our business partners and their resources. Partners are the extended arms for Huawei and have brought quality to the business they conduct and will be an epitome of pride for Huawei.

Steven Yi, President Huawei Middle East and Africa Area stated on the occasion that;“2022 is a critical time in Enterprise Networking. Cloud-network Synergy is becoming essential for providing ubiquitous intelligence for every enterprise”.

Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director and Senior Vice President Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East stated on the occasion that;

“Huawei hopes to grow the whole pie with its partner, enabling them to reap the most benefits from the new value chain. For this reason, our goal goes beyond winning alone: We aim to win together, with our partners and our customers”.

Outstanding partners from Pakistan were invited to the Middle East Partner summit including AppInSnap, CMC, Hew Horizon, Wateen solutions, Ptcl, Transworld to appreciate and celebrate their success of the past and to motivate them to keep up with amazing work to unlock new potentials and reach new heights of success.

Speaking of Success, AppinSnap has been an Excellent Huawei partner this year by unlocking Silver Partner status in just 5 months and Gold partner status in just 8 months. AppinSnap team have showed great support in Huawei and have complete trust in Huawei Products & Solution and their abilities to solve organizational tech challenges. AppinSnap has managed to secure some fascinating deals in the FSI sector of Pakistan. The journey to emerge from an ISV to a competent SI for Huawei in financial services industry and commercial market and developing partner lead pipeline with a very high conversion ratio is just amazing. Hence, winning themselves the “Pakistan Partner of the Year Award”.

Mr. Farhan, the CIO of AppInSnap stated on the occasion that;

“I, being the CIO of AppinSnap, always believe that small opportunities are always the beginning of great achievements. Like our trusted Supplier, Huawei; we strive to be undeniably good”.

Ziad Aslam CEO NERA Telecommunications stated on the occasion that;

“It is really appreciable how Huawei invests time in their partners and how hospitable their management is. We had very productive networking at the event and especially the meeting with Mr. Gao will definitely help propel our business cooperation with Huawei.”

Mehboob Ahmed Khawaja CFO CMC Pakistan attended and stated on the behalf of CMC that;

“Excellent and well organized event. Presentations covered a wide range of topics and yet were all connected by our common business interests. We as CMC are so glad to associate with Huawei”.

NewHorizon’s COO, Qaiser Sarwar stated on the occasion that;

“It was nice to be part of two insightful events hosted by Huawei, IP carnival was thoroughly exciting and the information regarding new products and fast delivery was the highlight of it. In CXO forum, it was interesting to know Huawei’s deep reach for partner ecosystem growth. New Horizon is excited to take the part in growth of business with Huawei as integral part of our business plan”.

Huawei has the privilege to work with some great distributors as well and relies on the solid support they have always provided. At the Middle East Partner summit, EZY technologies won the Pakistan Distributor of the year award and Mindware won the Emerging Distributor of the year Award. Both these organizations have played a key role in making the deals come to life with our partners and have always worked side by side with Huawei in achieving the business goals.

Lastly, 2021 Tiger program winners Kashif Ali (HCIE), Techaccess Pakistan and Firdous Khan, CMC represented at the HC certification experience sharing session.