Pakistan drops to 97th position on the Digital Quality of Life Index 2021

In recent news, Pakistan has dropped to 97th position in the Digital Quality of Life (DQL) index 2021 which is 14 positions low in comparison to last year. In addition, the country ranks 28th amongst 32 Asian countries.

This year DQL Index focused on three areas such as mobile speed growth, broadband speed growth, and mobile affordability where Pakistan was ranked 41st in mobile speed, 43rd in broadband, and 48th in mobile affordability. In a nutshell, the country performed the worst in all three categories.

In addition, the country was ranked 108th in broadband speed, 106th in the number of internet users, and 102nd in overall network readiness.

Here is an overview of Pakistan’s position in full detail:

Pakistan standings

Internet affordability

Pakistan is ranked 66th in internet affordability according to the DQL Index. Following is a further breakdown:



Internet quality

Pakistan is ranked 74th in the internet quality section in the DQL Index 2021. Following is a further breakdown:



Electronic infrastructure

Pakistan is ranked 106th in the electronic infrastructure section in the DQL Index 2021. Following is a further breakdown:



Electronic security

Pakistan is ranked 98th in the electronic security section in the DQL Index 2021. Following is a further breakdown:



Electronic government

Pakistan is ranked 85th in the electronic government section in the DQL Index 2021. Following is a further breakdown:



Global standings

Following are the top 10 countries overall ranked in accordance with the DQL Index 2021: