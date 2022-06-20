News

Pakistan earned around $2200 million from IT services exports in 10 months

Pakistan earned $2,197.787 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the ten months of fiscal year 2021-22.

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, this shows growth of 29.29 percent as compared to $1,699.860 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21.

During July-April (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 30.77 percent as it surged from $1,343.550 million last fiscal year to $1,756.957 million this year.

Among the plethora of computer services, the export of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 48.43 percent, from $443.478 million to $658.239 million while the export of hardware consultancy services also rose by 337.72 percent from, $0.456 million to $1.996 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 41.42 percent, from $331.730 million to $469.133 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services jumped to $1.249 million from $0.464 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 10.38 percent going up from $567.422 million to $626.340 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 39.51 percent by going up from $3.240 million to $4.520 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 68.56 percent, from $1.765 million to $2.975 million whereas the exports of other information services increased by 4.75 percent, from $1.475 million to $1.545 million.

The PBS data further revealed that the export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 23.58 percent as these went up from $353.070 million to $436.310 million during the year under review.

