Pakistan Government Shortlists 95 Candidates for Innovation Funding Program

In an effort to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, the Pakistani government has shortlisted 95 candidates out of a pool of 1,000 applicants to pitch their groundbreaking ideas. These candidates come from various fields, including agriculture, education, technology, innovative mobile apps, and health. The government plans to award 60 of these candidates with up to Rs20 million in seed funding to materialize their projects, as part of the Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF) program. This program, spearheaded by the Pakistani planning ministry, aims to establish a robust ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Under the PIF program, inventive startups and small businesses will receive seed funding ranging from Rs5 million to Rs20 million. The government firmly believes that this initiative will not only nurture a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth but also contribute to Pakistan’s economic development. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Pakistan Innovation Fund is a major contribution towards recognizing the talent, energy, and promise of our youth.” He further explained that the PIF program aligns with the government’s comprehensive 5e framework, which focuses on promoting exports, energy, environment, equity, and empowerment.

The planning ministry is currently conducting panel interviews with the shortlisted candidates to make the final selection based on the strength of their ideas. Minister Iqbal anticipates selecting approximately 60 young Pakistanis this year to receive the grant, with each award amounting to up to Rs20 million. He believes this funding will be sufficient for the recipients to translate their projects into reality and scale up their ideas, ultimately creating job opportunities for the country’s youth and bolstering the fragile economy.

The government plans to disburse the seed money in tranches, providing ongoing support to the innovators as they implement their projects with innovative marketing and business strategies. This approach aims to ensure the sustainable growth and success of the initiatives. By backing these projects, the government seeks to foster an environment where young entrepreneurs can bring their innovative ideas to the forefront.

Among the shortlisted candidates, Professor Ayesha Urooj stands out with her project focused on revolutionizing mental health support. She aims to develop an AI-based application called “AI-Psychologist” to address mental health issues, social stigma, and limited access to services in Pakistan. Urooj explained,

“By offering a safe and accessible platform, we empower individuals, particularly women, to seek help without fear of judgment. Our goal is to break barriers, promote mental well-being, and create a supportive environment for everyone.”

Another candidate, Sheeba Hasan, a human rights lawyer, presented her mobile application called Falah, which aims to digitalize official processes, specifically in cases of rape and domestic abuse of women. The app also offers pro bono legal aid to victims. Hasan expressed her desire to work with the government if selected, stating,

“If we are selected, we aim to work with the government to do something fruitful for the development of Pakistan.”

Minister Iqbal emphasized that the PIF program is designed to be sustainable by involving civil society, the private sector, and academia in its implementation. By harnessing the disruptive power of innovation, he hopes to turn dreams into reality and enable young professionals to translate their ideas into projects that will have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s economy.

The PIF program not only focuses on the economic aspect of innovation but also addresses social issues and empowers marginalized communities. Projects like Professor Ayesha Urooj’s AI-Psychologist application and Sheeba Hasan’s Falah mobile application showcase the program’s commitment to addressing mental health challenges and providing legal aid to victims of abuse. By supporting projects that tackle social stigmas and barriers, the PIF program aims to create a more inclusive and supportive society where everyone can thrive.

