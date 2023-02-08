Pakistan Railway set to Launch Booking and Schedule App

Apart from assisting travelers with train tickets and schedules, the RABTA app also allows to book things such as cabs, meals, and lodgings

The Pakistan railway is all set to launch its Railway Automated Booking & Travel Assistance (RABTA) mobile app for users to book railway tickets and also keep up with train schedules thus making the railway operation information more organized.

The RABTA application is built in agreement between Pakistan Railways and two Chinese companies. The agreement aims to boost railway efficiency by using Information Technology.

Apart from assisting travelers with train tickets and schedules, the RABTA app will also allow them to book things such as cabs, meals, and lodgings, making it a complete package for railway travel.

Providing large benefits, the application charges an extra Rs. 9 for every train ticket therefore buying a train ticket from the application will cost an extra 9 rupees.

Revenue generated through the RABTA application will be shared between the two Chinese companies and Pakistan Railway.

The application is a significant step towards digitizing railway operations and making them much more efficient. Travelers exhausted from standing in ticket queues and going through delayed train schedules will now have a much better travel experience.

