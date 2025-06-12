By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Railways To Install Escalators At Key Stations

In a significant move to enhance passenger convenience, Pakistan Railways has initiated a phased project to install escalators at railway stations across the country. The project will begin in three major cities, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan, with a total budget of Rs 120 million. There are plans to expand the installation to additional stations in the future.



The first phase of the initiative focuses on Lahore Railways Station, where escalators are being installed on platforms 2 and 4 at Rs60 million. These escalators are expected to become operational by June 25. According to the railways minister, the move is aimed at easing travel for elderly passengers, women, and children, who often struggle with stairs while carrying luggage.

Built in 1859 during the British era, Lahore Railways Station caters to hundreds of thousands of commuters daily. In the absence of modern infrastructure like escalators, the station posed significant challenges for many travelers. The addition of escalators marks a long-awaited upgrade to passenger facilities.

As part of its broader plan to install escalators at railway stations in Pakistan, the administration confirmed that similar work will begin at Karachi Railways Station within the month. After Lahore and Karachi, other major stations including Multan, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar will be equipped with escalators in a phased rollout.



Pakistan Railways estimates the overall cost of the project at Rs120 million. Alongside escalator installation, the department is also constructing more comfortable waiting areas at key stations to enhance the travel experience for the 50 million passengers who use trains annually.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

