Pakistan Telecom hits 200 Million Users

Pakistan has reached a significant landmark in its telecommunications sector by crossing the 200 million mobile subscription mark, marking a major advancement in the country’s digital journey.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) plans to officially announce this milestone during a national ceremony commemorating World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to deliver the announcement, highlighting the country’s progress in mobile connectivity. Initially scheduled for today, the event was postponed due to the Prime Minister’s unavailability and is now anticipated to take place on May 16 or 17, 2025.

To celebrate this achievement, the PTA is partnering with licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Device Manufacturers (MDMs). They will launch public-oriented initiatives.

On the event day, MNOs have committed to offering free data and voice packages nationwide. This is a token of appreciation to mobile users for their role in reaching this milestone. It also aims to promote wider digital access.

In a further effort to enhance digital inclusion, Mobile Device Manufacturers will donate 10 to 15 mid-range smartphones. These devices will be distributed to attendees through a lucky draw. This symbolizes the industry’s dedication to making mobile technology accessible to underserved populations across Pakistan.

Additionally, this milestone underscores the rapid growth of Pakistan’s telecom sector. It also highlights ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and expand connectivity throughout the country.