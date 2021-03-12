News, Technology

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority bans TikTok in Pakistan

Usman Aslam

According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, all service providers have been directed to block the application TikTok in Pakistan.

In short, PTA has officially banned TikTok for all in the country, hence, the app will not be accessible for users on various ISPs. The spokesperson further added with reference to the hearing on TikTok at the Peshawar High Court that the Director of the PTA said the authority had sent a request to TikTok officials but they had not received a ‘positive response’ as of yet.

It is to be noted that TikTok had been banned twice by PTA but was reinstated after assurances made by TikTok. This time the court ruled the ban where there will be no changes unless the company appears in the court and will ensure to take action in regards to the objectionable content on the platform.

However, TikTok has mentioned that it complies with local laws to ensure that any objectionable content is removed. The government is hoping that the company will abide by the respective local laws to ensure the platform is safe and inclusive for all.

