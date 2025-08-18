By Manik Aftab ⏐ 55 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan To Introduce Digital Ids For Citizens In Cashless Economy Push

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government is prioritising the creation of Digital IDs to support Pakistan’s shift toward a cashless economy.

Chairing a review meeting on Sunday in Islamabad, he directed provincial chief secretaries to fully cooperate with the federal government in expanding the Raast digital payment system to the district level. The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made toward digital finance and the promotion of a cashless system.

Digital IDs to Streamline Payments

Officials briefed the meeting that Pakistan will build digital public infrastructure to introduce Digital IDs for all citizens. These IDs will integrate national identity cards, biometrics, and mobile numbers, making financial transactions more secure and efficient.

The new system will also strengthen government-to-public and public-to-government payments. Provincial governments have already made progress in linking their transactions to the Raast platform.

Infrastructure Expansion

The meeting was informed that federal development agencies have granted the right of way for fibre connectivity. Discussions are also underway with Pakistan Railways and the National Highway Authority to expand digital infrastructure nationwide.

Officials said the rollout of Digital IDs will be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s cashless economy, ensuring transparent, fast, and secure payments across the country.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

