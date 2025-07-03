Pakistani accounts blocked in India have once again sparked debate, after being briefly visible before digital restrictions were swiftly reimposed. Indian authorities blamed a “technical glitch” for the temporary access to social media profiles and channels.

By Thursday morning, Instagram and X profiles of Pakistani celebrities like Mawra Hocane, Ahad Raza Mir, and Saba Qamar were once again inaccessible to users in India, reported India Today. Those trying to view these pages were met with a notice stating: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

According to reports, the short-lived visibility was purely accidental. “If you can see some accounts on X, YouTube and Meta, they will be inaccessible in a few hours. Some technical glitch led to the unblocking. Rectified now,” one official said.

The unexpected access on July 2 had caused widespread confusion, as it wasn’t limited to celebrity profiles—major Pakistani entertainment YouTube channels such as HUM TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo were also briefly accessible. Many speculated this indicated a quiet rollback of the months-long restrictions.

The broader context of these bans traces back to heightened tensions after the Pahalgam attack in May, which India blamed on Pakistan—a claim Islamabad strongly denied. The situation escalated with Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory, drawing condemnation from celebrities including Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane.

In response, India enforced sweeping digital restrictions, resulting in numerous Pakistani accounts blocked in India across various platforms, including Spotify. This made their abrupt reappearance all the more surprising, reigniting conversations around online censorship and the transparency of such measures.

While India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has yet to issue an official statement, many social media users have criticized both the temporary restoration and the renewed blocking. The incident underscores the complex intersection of digital policy, international tensions, and public discourse.