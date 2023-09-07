Ahmed Ali Larik, an IT expert of Pakistani descent, has earned a place among the esteemed DT 100’s Top 100 Saudi visionary leaders for his exceptional contributions to revolutionizing the digital banking sector. In a remarkable feat, he stands as the sole Pakistani to receive this prestigious recognition in the current year.

Mr. Larik gained prominence as an accomplished visionary professional who played a pivotal role in the evolution of digital banking and fintech. He was a driving force behind technological advancements at EMKAN Finance, a subsidiary of Alrahji Bank, one of the world’s largest Islamic Banks.

DT 100 represents a significant initiative aimed at celebrating the extraordinary achievements of technology leaders in Saudi Arabia. This distinguished program is designed to pay tribute to exceptional individuals who have led groundbreaking technological innovations in the region.

Ahmed Ali Larik is widely acknowledged as a catalyst for propelling Saudi Arabia toward an innovation-driven economy. He has become a recognized thought leader in the industry, regularly sought after as a speaker at prominent industry conferences. In these forums, he generously shares his invaluable research, insights, and expertise as a technology strategist. His contributions extend to appearances at CXO global forums, where his expertise shines. Notably, he has also earned the title of “Technology Master” and secured a place among the top 200 CIOs recognized by the Global CIO forum.

Building on his accolades, Mr. Larik has provided valuable insights into emerging technologies, offering comparative analyses of growth disparities between the markets of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. His extensive research spans topics such as Neom, hyperloop technology, and overall smart city projects. Neom, a special economic zone in Saudi Arabia, particularly captures his attention. It is dedicated to constructing an innovative city with a strong emphasis on integrating AI, IoT, and Data Analytics into governance, services, and decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Ahmed Ali Larik sheds light on cybersecurity threats and preventive measures. While Pakistan is in the nascent stages of AI and IoT adoption, the Saudi Government has been diligently working on a metaverse experience in Neom known as XVRS. This endeavor aims to create a mixed-reality urban living model featuring digital assets, built-in crypto capabilities, and NFT monetization. In contrast, Pakistan, while showing interest in the metaverse, has yet to fully embrace NFTs and blockchain for real-time transactions and digital property acquisitions. To support its ambitious goals, Neom is investing heavily in a half-billion-dollar data center called ‘ZeroPoint,’ slated to be the region’s first next-generation hyperscale data center, playing a pivotal role in powering the company’s infrastructure.

Mr. Larik also underscores the significant impact of neo-banks on Saudi Arabia’s banking sector, ushering in a new era of digital financial services. These innovative financial institutions, unburdened by traditional brick-and-mortar branches, have redefined banking accessibility for Saudi citizens.

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards a more diversified and technology-driven economy through initiatives like Vision 2030, neo-banks assume a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s financial landscape. In Pakistan, a similar transformation is in its infancy, with the establishment of Digital Banking Regulations. However, the market has yet to witness new players entering the arena, making Mr. Larik’s insights and expertise all the more valuable in guiding Pakistan’s digital banking future. This dynamic landscape underscores the importance of visionary leaders like Ahmed Ali Larik in steering nations toward a tech-savvy tomorrow.

Ahmed Ali Larik’s impact goes beyond his professional accolades. He embodies the spirit of cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing. His efforts in bridging the technological gap between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are commendable. By providing valuable insights into emerging technologies and growth disparities, he is not only contributing to the advancement of the Saudi tech landscape but also inspiring growth in Pakistan’s tech sector. This bi-national perspective fosters a sense of innovation exchange that can benefit both nations, paving the way for mutually beneficial partnerships in the ever-evolving tech world.

In addition to his technological expertise, Mr. Larik’s focus on cybersecurity and the safeguarding of digital assets is of paramount importance in today’s interconnected world. His proactive stance in addressing potential threats and proposing preventive measures highlights his commitment to the responsible development of digital infrastructure. As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, thought leaders like Ahmed Ali Larik play a crucial role in ensuring the security and integrity of digital ecosystems, not just in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan but on a global scale. His work serves as a beacon for others in the industry, promoting innovation while keeping a vigilant eye on safeguarding the digital frontier.