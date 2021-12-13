Pakistani e-commerce startup Brandverse has won a multi-million dollar investment

In recent news, a Pakistani e-commerce enabler called ‘Brandverse’ has won a multi-million dollar investment in a seed funding round led by JS Group.

The startup primarily works on accelerating brands within the e-commerce ecosystem. In addition, the startup has also launched a mobile app called ‘Chikoo’ which helps local businesses go digital free of cost. The application is available on both Android and iOS.

In regards to Brandverse’s recent accomplishment, JS Group stated the following:

“We are thrilled to announce our investment into Brandverse to further strengthen its Chikoo app which enables both offline, hyper-local, and on-demand e-commerce across the retail value chain.” “Brandverse has the largest proprietary data of digital products in Pakistan, which allows retailers to come online on the Chikoo app in less than a minute. Chikoo app has seen massive adoption by small business and is tracking double digit growth MoM. Congratulations Raza Matin & Faizan Siddiqi on closing your seed round. We believe in your immense potential and are very excited to partner with you.”

With the new app, Chikoo is focused on enabling retailers to accept and create orders for customers, keep track of sales and inventory, making it the all-in-one app for all e-commerce apps. In addition, the app also enables small businesses to share their products on different social media platforms.