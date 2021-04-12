Pakistani IT companies have been encouraged to invest in Jordan

According to Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan Ibrahim Almadani, IT companies in Pakistan should invest in Jordan as it would open up more opportunities to enhance regional exports.

Speaking to the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday, the envoy explained that the information technology (IT) sector is a key pillar of Jordan’s economy and the Arab country is making efforts to emerge as a major IT player and exporter of IT solutions.

He urged Pakistani IT companies to explore joint venture and investment opportunities in Jordan as it would enable them to enhance exports to regional countries.

He promised to play a vital role in enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan in the IT, pharmaceutical, defence and other potential sectors for achieving mutually beneficial outcomes for both economies.

He appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities and other incentives granted to IT companies in software technology parks of Pakistan and commended the efforts of IT professionals for producing world-class products and services.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan briefed the envoy about the potential of Pakistan’s IT industry and highlighted that the sector was reporting a steady growth, which would help it to enhance its role in economic development of the country.

“Pakistani IT companies are exporting products and services to over 100 companies around the world including those in the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia,” he said.

With regard to recent visit of the envoy to the local IT firms, Khan assured businessmen that the chamber would also organise visits of other foreign diplomats to the domestic industries to apprise them of the export potential of Pakistani products and play a role in enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

Stating that the government was focusing on promotion of digital economy, Khan emphasised that steps should be taken to further develop the IT sector to enable it to play an effective role in transforming Pakistan into a knowledge economy.

“If the government extended more incentives to the IT industry, it will be able to lift annual exports to around $10 billion within a few years,” he stressed.