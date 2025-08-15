Mahnoor Cheema, an 18-year-old British-Pakistani student, has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone by completing 24 A-Level subjects with top distinctions. Her performance has broken four world records and added to her earlier GCSE accomplishments, bringing her total to six global academic records, the highest ever by a secondary school student. She has also secured admission to Oxford University to study medicine.

Mahnoor’s first world record is for completing the most individual A-Level subjects with distinction, including an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), all through a single exam board without repeating components.

Her second record is for earning the highest number of A and A* grades in A-Levels, with 19 top grades. The third record combines 11 A grades in A-Levels with her previous 34 A grades in GCSEs**, totaling 45 A* grades, the highest ever globally for a secondary student.

The fourth record recognizes the highest total number of individual subjects passed with distinction, totaling 58, including 24 A-Levels and 34 GCSEs.

At 16, Mahnoor had already passed 34 GCSE subjects, including 17 A* grades in Year 10, setting her fifth and sixth world records.

Speaking from her home in Langley, West London, Mahnoor called her Oxford admission a dream come true.

“I’m thrilled to join Oxford this October. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m excited for the next chapter. I owe everything to my parents’ sacrifices and support,” she said.

Mahnoor was born to Lahore natives Barrister Usman Cheema and Tayyaba Cheema, who moved to the UK in 2006 for higher education. She studied at Langley Grammar School and later at Henrietta Barnett School before switching to homeschooling for her final year.

Her achievements have earned recognition from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who praised her as a source of national pride. Nawaz Sharif gifted her a MacBook for her Oxford interviews.

In addition to academics, Mahnoor holds an AMusTCL diploma in music, equivalent to an undergraduate degree, earned at age 16. She also won gold medals in acting and public speaking from LAMDA and completed her EPQ in just 10 days with a perfect score.

A member of Mensa, Mahnoor demonstrates exceptional intelligence, creativity, and discipline. Her accomplishments highlight her as one of the most remarkable students globally.