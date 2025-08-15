By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 43 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oxford University

Mahnoor Cheema, an 18-year-old British-Pakistani student, has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone by completing 24 A-Level subjects with top distinctions. Her performance has broken four world records and added to her earlier GCSE accomplishments, bringing her total to six global academic records, the highest ever by a secondary school student. She has also secured admission to Oxford University to study medicine.

Mahnoor’s first world record is for completing the most individual A-Level subjects with distinction, including an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), all through a single exam board without repeating components.

Her second record is for earning the highest number of A and A* grades in A-Levels, with 19 top grades. The third record combines 11 A grades in A-Levels with her previous 34 A grades in GCSEs**, totaling 45 A* grades, the highest ever globally for a secondary student.

The fourth record recognizes the highest total number of individual subjects passed with distinction, totaling 58, including 24 A-Levels and 34 GCSEs.

At 16, Mahnoor had already passed 34 GCSE subjects, including 17 A* grades in Year 10, setting her fifth and sixth world records.

Speaking from her home in Langley, West London, Mahnoor called her Oxford admission a dream come true.

“I’m thrilled to join Oxford this October. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m excited for the next chapter. I owe everything to my parents’ sacrifices and support,” she said.

Mahnoor was born to Lahore natives Barrister Usman Cheema and Tayyaba Cheema, who moved to the UK in 2006 for higher education. She studied at Langley Grammar School and later at Henrietta Barnett School before switching to homeschooling for her final year.

Her achievements have earned recognition from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who praised her as a source of national pride. Nawaz Sharif gifted her a MacBook for her Oxford interviews.

In addition to academics, Mahnoor holds an AMusTCL diploma in music, equivalent to an undergraduate degree, earned at age 16. She also won gold medals in acting and public speaking from LAMDA and completed her EPQ in just 10 days with a perfect score.

A member of Mensa, Mahnoor demonstrates exceptional intelligence, creativity, and discipline. Her accomplishments highlight her as one of the most remarkable students globally.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cat
CAT Upholds CCP’s Price-Fixing Ruling Against Medical Centres
Pakistan
Pakistan, Japan Eye Growth in Auto, IT, and Exports
Sbp
SBP Issues Rs. 75/- Commemorative Coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq
Epbd
EPBD Releases Wealth Perception Index 2025 Lists Featuring Pakistan’s Top 40 Conglomerates
Apples First 5g Macbook Pro M5 Could Launch Early 2026
Apple’s First 5G MacBook Pro (M5) Could Launch Early 2026
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets from Play Store
Tecno Spark 40 Series
TECNO SPARK 40 Series Now Available in Pakistan – Starting at PKR 48,999
Government Fast Tracks Three Landmark Social Impact Initiatives To Boost Skills Empower Farmers And Advance Energy Efficiency For Sustainable Growth
Government Fast-Tracks Social Initiatives to Boost Skills, Support Farmers, and Promote Energy Efficiency
New Brain Computer Interface Can Now Read Your Thoughts
New Brain-Computer Interface Can Now Read Your Thoughts!
social media accounts
Mass Removal of Terror-Linked Social Media Accounts
World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off In Beijing With Spectacular Opening
World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off in Beijing with Spectacular Opening
Pakistan
Pakistan to Roll Out Real-Time Digital Monitoring of Petroleum Supply
Chatgpt Launches Chatgpt Go Under Pkr 1500 But Not For Everyone
ChatGPT Launches “ChatGPT Go” Under PKR 1500, But Not For Everyone