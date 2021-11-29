Pakistani software firm Coeus Solutions plans an IPO by next quarter

Coeus Solutions well known for developing software for its german clients is setting up a plan to introduce an initial public offer next quarter due to the increase in technology stocks and requirements in Pakistan. In addition, the company is aiming to raise around $5 million by listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market Board.

This is due to the fact that the country has seen IT exports grow during the pandemic and is looking to double them in the next two years by setting up relevant technology zones and giving incentives.

However, Coues Solution plans to utilize the proceeds to acquire funds and further expand its respective products in the remote-working space.