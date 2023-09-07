Pakistani Student Won First Position In Matric Exams of UAE

In a remarkable academic achievement, Abdullah Zaman, a Pakistani student hailing from Attock, has clinched the top spot in the matriculation examination held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), securing the highest marks among his peers. Abdullah’s outstanding performance has garnered attention and admiration for his dedication and scholastic prowess.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the Pakistani Student Abdullah expressed his ambition to pursue a career in software engineering. He firmly believes that technology represents the future, and he aspires to contribute to the field, not only for personal success but also to bring pride and recognition to Pakistan on the global stage.

Abdullah Zaman’s success is a testament to the quality of education available in the UAE. The country offers free education to all Emiratis from primary and secondary levels through all higher education stages. Educational standards and reform initiatives are rigorously overseen by various entities, including the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC), and education zones in other emirates.

Currently, compulsory education is mandated for all children aged 6 to 18, ensuring access to foundational knowledge for every Emirati student. After completing their compulsory education, students have the opportunity to pursue secondary education, which prepares them for higher education and specialization in their chosen fields.

The educational landscape in the UAE is multifaceted, with different ministries overseeing various aspects of learning. The Ministry of Education takes charge of administering and supervising adult education programs, general education, and literacy initiatives. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research plays a pivotal role in governing higher education institutions, ensuring academic excellence at the tertiary level. Additionally, the Ministry of Social Affairs oversees the operation of special education schools, catering to the diverse needs of students.

Abdullah Zaman’s achievement serves as an inspiration not only to students in the UAE but also to young minds in Pakistan and around the world. His dedication to pursuing excellence in the field of software engineering reflects the importance of education as a cornerstone for future success and the potential for individuals to make a positive impact in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation. His aspiration to bring pride to his homeland resonates with the idea that education knows no borders and that talent and determination can transcend geographical boundaries.