By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistani Students Stun At Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025

Pakistan achieved a remarkable feat at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025 by securing four medals in Malaysia, marking a proud moment for the nation’s scientific community.

According to APP, Pakistani students showcased their exceptional talent by winning one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals. The prestigious event was held from July 30 to August 5 in Malaysia under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), featuring participants from 19 countries, including China, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad Tayyab Bukhari from Abbottabad clinched the Gold Medal, while Ammar Asad Warraich from Islamabad secured Silver. Rawah Javed (Islamabad) and Tatheer Aima Naqvi (Jhang) added to Pakistan’s medal tally by winning Bronze. Their success highlights the growing potential of Pakistani youth in nuclear science.

Tayyeb Bukhari gold medalist Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025

The team was mentored by Dr. Sajjad Tahir from the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and Dr. Muhammad Maqsood from the Directorate of Education, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). Their guidance was instrumental in achieving this success at the Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025.

Earlier, Pakistan celebrated another historic achievement when Abdul Raffay Paracha won the country’s first-ever Gold Medal at the 35th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) in the Philippines from July 20 to 27.

Both Olympiad delegations participated under the STEM Careers Programme, a joint venture between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and PIEAS. The IBO team was led by Dr. Asma Imran and Dr. Asma Rehman from the National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), a PIEAS-affiliated institute under PAEC.

Pakistan’s stellar performance at the Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025 reinforces its commitment to fostering scientific excellence and supporting young minds in international competitions.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

