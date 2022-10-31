Pakistan’s 1st Locally Assembled Hybrid Crossover Haval H6 Is Arriving Soon

Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle(HEV), Haval H6, is soon to arrive. According to details, the local manufacturer of Haval vehicles, Sazgaar Engineering, has informed us that the vehicle’s launch is almost very near. Sources confirmed that the company would start displaying new crossover SUVs at its dealerships in the next few days.

Undoubtedly, it is an excellent achievement for a local manufacturer to design such a hi-tech car. Sazgar motors always try to provide the best to their customers. Soon, the company is all set to launch Pakistan’s very first own hybrid car. Sazgar Motors has achieved the best despite being a new entrant in the local market.

Expected Launch Event Of Haval H6 HEV

According to various sources and company officials, Haval H6’s launch ceremony will take place after a few weeks, most probably next month. PakWheels will shortly release an exclusive first-look review of the crossover SUV; stay tuned.

Locally Assembled Haval H6

Here we are highlighting the specifications and features of the locally assembled Haval H6.

Powertrain

Haval H6 contains two engine options. One has a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that produces 147hp and 230 nm of torque. The most powerful crossover has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 205 and 320 nm torque. The 2.0T version is AWD, and the 15T version is FWD. Both engines are configured with seven-speed DCT transmissions.

Salient features

The Haval H6 is one of the most powerful hybrid cars. It has many modern and salient features. Its tablet-style information displays and leather interior with color options make it different from other vehicles. Its 1.9-inch alloy wheels in the 2.0T full LED lights are another great addition to the vehicle. Also, its electric seats and dual-zone climate control make it different from other advanced vehicles.

The new crossover Haval H6 has six airbags, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. Moreover, TPMS, ABS brakes with ESP, and traction control are among the safety features. Adaptive cruise control, auto reverse, auto park, lane assist, blind spot motor, and other driver-aid functions are also available in the vehicle.

1.5T Vs. 2.0T

Apart from the engine, these two models are different in terms of features. It includes rim size. The 2.0T gets six parking sensors in the front. In contrast, the 1.5T does not have a heads-up display. The infotainment system size also differs. The 1.5T has a 1.01-inch display, while the 2.0T has a 12.3-inch system. The 2.0T receives additional ADAS features like auto reverse, auto park, and an electric passenger seat.

Price

The Haval H6 ex-factory price is PKR 74.25 lacs. In contrast, the price for 2.0T is PKR 84.99 lacs. The crossover Haval H6 has started its booking and deliveries. Therefore, you can enjoy the new hybrid vehicle with excellent and modern features.

Read more: